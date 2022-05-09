IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw Posts Picture From Hospital, Says 'Recovering From Fever'

Prithvi Shaw is expected to miss a couple of matches due to fever.
(Photo: BCCI)
Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw on Sunday revealed that he has been admitted to a hospital because of fever, adding that he is on the path to recovery and will be back in action soon in the ongoing IPL 2022 season.
The 22-year-old Shaw missed Delhi's previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Mandeep Singh taking his place at the top of the order. It is understood that the batter experienced intense fever which likely forced the Capitals' medical staff to move him out of the team hotel.
"Admitted in hospital and recovering from fever. Thank you for all your good wishes, will be back in action soon," wrote Shaw along with a photograph of himself in a hospital bed, on Instagram.
The attacking Delhi opener has scored 259 runs in nine matches so far and is set to miss back-to-back games due to his illness.
The Rishabh Pant-led side Delhi, who have won five out of their ten matches, were defeated by Chennai Super Kings at the D.Y Patil Stadium on Sunday.
An excellent half-century from Devon Conway (87 off 49) followed by a brilliant bowling effort by Moeen Ali set the base for Chennai's win.
This was CSK's fourth win in the ongoing IPL season and they moved to the 8th spot, going above KKR on net run rate. Delhi though stayed in the fifth spot after the defeat but their net run rate has taken some beating and now stands at 0.150.
