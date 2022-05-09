IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw Posts Picture From Hospital, Says 'Recovering From Fever'

"Admitted in hospital and recovering from fever. Thank you for all your good wishes, will be back in action soon," wrote Shaw along with a photograph of himself in a hospital bed, on Instagram.

The attacking Delhi opener has scored 259 runs in nine matches so far and is set to miss back-to-back games due to his illness.

The Rishabh Pant-led side Delhi, who have won five out of their ten matches, were defeated by Chennai Super Kings at the D.Y Patil Stadium on Sunday.

An excellent half-century from Devon Conway (87 off 49) followed by a brilliant bowling effort by Moeen Ali set the base for Chennai's win.

This was CSK's fourth win in the ongoing IPL season and they moved to the 8th spot, going above KKR on net run rate. Delhi though stayed in the fifth spot after the defeat but their net run rate has taken some beating and now stands at 0.150.