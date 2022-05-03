IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After KKR beat Rajasthan

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals in tonight's Match No 47, at Wankhede Stadium. KKR's Rinku Singh was crowned the Man of the Match for his match-winning knock of 42 runs off just 23 balls.

Royals, who were sitting at the top of the table since the beginning of this IPL season have not only lost their position from the top but this was also their third consecutive loss.

RR were restricted to 153 runs by the KKR bowlers and skipper Sanju Samson was the lone player to bat well and score 53 runs.