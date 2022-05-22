IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After PBKS beat SRH

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after
Image: BCCI
Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in Sunday's IPL 2022 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game wraps up the league stage of the tournament with both teams already out of the running for a spot in the playoffs.
With the victory, Punjab Kings move to the the sixth position on the points table with 14 points while Sunrisers finish at the eighth spot wit 12 points.
Gujarat, Rajasthan, Lucknow and Bangalore are the four teams that have progressed to the next stage of the tournament.
SRH won the toss and decided to bat first. Opener Abhishek Sharma gave the team a good start as he scored 43 runs off 32 balls. The middle order batters helped put a few more runs on the scoreboard and set a target of 158 for PBKS to chase.
Even though PBKS batters were not able to score big runs, they gave a decent start to their team. Later, Liam Livingstone went on to score 49 runs and led his team to an easy win against SRH.
Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler finishes IPL 2022 with the Orange Cap for being the highest run-scorer of the league stage, with 629 runs in 14 matches.
Lucknow Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are placed on the second and third place, respectively.
Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 39 runs against SRH, is placed on the fourth position with 460 runs.
RCB captain Faf du Plessis rounds off the Top 5.
Yuzvendra Chahal finishes IPL 2022 with the Purple Cap, having picked 26 wickets in 14 matches.
RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga is on the second place with 24 wickets in 14 matches,
PBKS' Kagiso Rabada, who took one wicket against SRH, is in the third place with 23 wickets.
SRH pacer Umran Malik who also took a wicket against PBKS, is placed fourth with 22 wickets.
Kuldeep Yadav is on the fifth place on the Purple Cap list.
