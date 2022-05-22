IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After PBKS beat SRH

Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in Sunday's IPL 2022 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game wraps up the league stage of the tournament with both teams already out of the running for a spot in the playoffs.

With the victory, Punjab Kings move to the the sixth position on the points table with 14 points while Sunrisers finish at the eighth spot wit 12 points.

Gujarat, Rajasthan, Lucknow and Bangalore are the four teams that have progressed to the next stage of the tournament.