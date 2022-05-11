IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After DC beat RR

Delhi Capitals beat RR by 8 wickets on Wednesday, in Navi Mumbai's D.Y. Patil Stadium. DC's Mitchell Marsh was awarded the Player of the Match for scoring 89 runs off 62 balls and picking 2 wickets.

DC captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and decided to field first. RR lost both their openers early in the innings and were 54-2 after 8 overs. However, Ravichandran Ashwin's half-century and Devdutt Padikkal's 48 off 30 balls, helped RR set a target of 161 for Delhi.

Delhi Capital's seemed to be in trouble after losing opener Srikar Bharat on 0. However, DC's Australian pair of David Warner (52) and Mitchell Marsh (89) set up the win with a big 144-run stand.

After winning the match against Rajasthan Royals, the Delhi Capitals are on the fifth position with 12 points.