IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders' Cummins & Finch to Miss First Five Matches

New Skipper Shreyas Iyer

Talking about new Kolkata captain Shreyas Iyer who joined the side after the franchise spent INR 12.25 crore in the mega auction, Hussey called him 'a born leader'. "Shreyas is a born leader, just the way he walks out and commands airspace. He has got all the respect of all the players as it is. Knowing Pat very well, he'll be a good deputy, a good leader amongst the group and will also lead from the front."

"The way Shreyas has captained in the past for Delhi, he has got a very good cricket brain. He has got a nice vision of how we want to play the game and I think he is going to express himself very well. It's a very smart move from Brendon (McCullum) and the management from KKR."

Asked if Kolkata lacked a prominent player in the wicket-keeping department, Hussey mentioned Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson and England's Sam Billings as the options. "We have Sheldon Jackson, who is a wonderful wicket-keeper and works hard for his game. He is also a wonderful striker of the cricket ball and dominates in the Ranji Trophy and he has been with the team for a few years now. I think he is going to set up the tournament alight."

"Also, we have got Sam Billings. He is also a quality keeper, has played Test cricket for England and has kept wickets for England in short-form of cricket. I think we are very well versed in the wicket-keeping department and I think we have a well-balanced squad."