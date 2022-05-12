IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Elect to Chase vs Chennai, Make Two Changes

While the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are out of contention, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK only have a mathematical possibility of making the last-four as they languish in ninth place with just eight points from 11 outings.

The Super Kings will enter the match after beating the Delhi Capitals by 91 runs in their previous encounter. Their charismatic batter from New Zealand Devon Conway has been in good form and has scored three consecutive half-centuries. Dwayne Bravo leads the charts with the ball and has scalped 16 wickets thus far.

When these two sides met each other last time, a Dhoni special helped the Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by three wickets. Dhoni scored 16 runs off the final four deliveries to help his side past the finish line.

In the 15 matches that have taken place in this stadium, the team chasing has emerged triumphant on eight occasions, with the average first innings score at this venue this season being 173.