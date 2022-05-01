IPL 2022: MS Dhoni's CSK to Bat First as SRH Win Toss & Elect to Field

The crowd went mad and were loud as ever as MS Dhoni walked out in the yellow for the toss, after a break of 8 games, against the Kane Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune on Sunday in IPL 2022.

Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first against CSK in Pune.

SRH are unchanged while CSK have Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dube missing with Devon Conway and Simarjeet Singh are included.