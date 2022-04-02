Women's Junior World Cup: Lalrindiki Scores Brace as India Beat Wales

The Indians played aggressive hockey, dominated possession and were held 1-1 at half-time before scoring twice each in the third and fourth quarters to seal the victory. Of their five goals, two came off penalty corners.



India took an early lead in the match delayed by heavy showers at the NorthWest University Academy turf when Lalremsiami deflected into the goal Sangita Kumari's drive from the edge of the box.



The Indians, for whom Deepika took the first shot at goal when she tested Welsh goalkeeper Horrell Ffion with a powerful drag-flick in the second minute, made some good attacks in the first quarter but could not succeed in adding to their score as the quarter ended 1-0 in their favour.



Wales players were a bit more adventurous in the second quarter and ventured out in counter-attacks, one of which led to Millie Holme levelling the score in the 25th minute.



With skipper Salima Tete taking charge of the midfield, the Indians continued to dominate the second half and were more successful as they scored four goals.



Lalrindiki scored her first goal of the match in the 31st minute when she bundled the ball home off a goalmouth scramble to make it 2-1.



Nine minutes later, midfielder Mumtaz Khan made it 3-1 while Lalrindiki added her second goal of the match in the 56th minute when India made an indirect conversion off a penalty corner after they could not complete the routine properly in the first attempt.



A minute later, Deepika blasted home a drag flick to complete the 5-1 scoreline.



India play Germany on Sunday in their next game.

(With IANS Inputs)