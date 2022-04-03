IPL 2022: Livingstone & Bowlers Lead Punjab to 54-Run Win Against CSK

Batting first, the Punjab Kings had the worst start possible, losing captain Mayank Agarwal of the second ball, when Mukesh Choudhary had him caught by Robin Uthappa. Exactly an over later, the hard-hitting Bhanuka Rajapaksa was run out by MS Dhoni for 9, as he and Shikhar Dhawan tried to steal a quick run, in vain. Punjab huffed and puffed their way to 31/2 after 4 overs before Liam Livingstone decided to take control. He and Dhawan blasted the CSK bowling for 41 in the next two overs, as Punjab were on the way.

While Dhawan didn’t get much of the strike initially, he did find it tough to keep up with Livingstone, who was dealing in big hits. While Dhawan fed his partner the strike, Livingstone plundered the bowling, causing plenty of concern for the CSK camp, as he cleared the ropes with ease and also found the boundary without much trouble.

In the 9th over, Punjab reached the 100 mark, and Livingstone smashed Dwayne Bravo for 6 over fine leg to get to his maiden half-century in the IPL. A couple of deliveries later, Bravo accounted for Dhawan, caught by Ravindra Jadeja for 33 of 24 deliveries. That did not stop Livingstone, who continued to throw his bat at almost everything, but could not last very much longer and was dismissed in the next over by Jadeja for 60 of 32 deliveries, having hit five boundaries and as many sixes.