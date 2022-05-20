IPL 2022: Dhoni Playing His Last Game for CSK? Definitely Not, Reckons Gavaskar

"Look at the way he's played this season. He's still keen and enthusiastic about the game. When you are not sure about your future you tend to lose your intensity on the pitch. But we've seen him running between the overs from one end to the other keenly, he's still fit and taking those quick singles and doubles while batting. All this only hints that 'Definitely Not'," said Gavaskar with a laugh on Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

With speculations rife on Dhoni's IPL future after Chennai's campaign in IPL 2022 ends, Gavaskar further claimed that if at all Friday turns out to be the wicketkeeper-batter's last game in the extravagant T20 league, then he should bat higher in the order and draw curtains to an illustrious career on a terrific note.

"He said that he'll be seen in the CSK yellow next year, whether as a player or as support staff we don't know yet. But if it is the last time (we are going to see him play for the franchise), I hope he bats up in the order to give us something to remember, just like that six (he hit) on April 2 2011."