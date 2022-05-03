Smashing Cottrell in IPL 2020 Has Given Tewatia the Confidence, Says Gavaskar

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes that Rahul Tewatia's hard-hitting and pulverising knocks in IPL 2022 for Gujarat Titans have got to do with him smashing West Indies pace bowler Sheldon Cottrell in IPL 2020 in Sharjah.

Tewatia, then playing for Rajasthan Royals, turned the run chase on its head when he smashed five sixes in Cottrell's 18th over as he stunned Kings XI Punjab, helping his team chase down 224.

Gavaskar feels that the whirlwind innings in 2020 had given the all-rounder the confidence to blast any bowler into submission. On April 30 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, it was due to his unbeaten 43-run effort (25 balls) that Gujarat Titans won the nail-biter by six wickets with only three balls remaining.