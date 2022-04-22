IPL 2022: CSK Had Hope as 'Great Finisher' Was There, Says Ravindra Jadeja

After pacer Mukesh Choudhary's sensational bowling performance (3/19) helped Chennai Super Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to 155/7 despite a fighting half-century by Tilak Varma (51 not out off 43), CSK were in trouble as they got off to a poor start but managed to reach the last over needing 17 runs.



Dwaine Pretorius, who helped Dhoni drag CSK towards victory with a 22 off 14 balls, was trapped leg-before off the first ball of the final over by Jaydev Unadkat. DJ Bravo came to bat next and took a single in the second ball of the over and Dhoni hit Unadkat for 6, 4, 2, 4 in the next four deliveries to seal victory for CSK.



"Actually we were very tense, the way the game was going, but at some stage, we knew that the great finisher of the game was there and if he played to the last ball, he can definitely finish the match. He showed the world that he's still here and he can finish the game," Jadeja said during the post-match ceremony at the D.Y. Patil Stadium here on Thursday.



Jadeja, who took over the captaincy from 40-year-old Dhoni just before the start of IPL 2022, also highlighted the role played by senior players Ambati Rayudu and DJ Bravo in the team's victory.



"We have plenty of experience in our team so they know when to perform and what to do. So if we're not winning the game, still we look to be calm and relaxed," said Jadeja.



The CSK skipper said that his team needs to still work on its fielding and catching. "We need to do some work on our fielding and take catches because we can't keep dropping catches in every game," he said. On Thursday, Jadeja dropped two catches while Dhoni missed a stumping.

(With IANS Inputs)