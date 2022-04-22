Chennai beat Mumbai: IPL 2022 Points Table, Purple Cap and Orange Cap

Dwayne Bravo has moved to the third spot in the purple cap standings.
(Photo: BCCI)
Mumbai Indians have slumped to their seventh loss of IPL 2022, extending their win-less run this season.
The three wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Thursday night at the DY Patil Stadium ensures they continue to stay at the bottom of the points table with zero points from seven outings.
Chennai pick up their second points of the season but continue in the ninth spot having won one match less than Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.
IPL points table after Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians.
No changes in the ownership of the purple and orange caps after this match though Dwayne Bravo has now moved to the third spot in the most wickets' tally with 12 scalps in 7 games. Yuzvendra Chahal continues to retain the purple cap with 17 wickets in 6 matches while Kuldeep Yadav is second with 13 wickets in 6 outings.
Jos Buttler stays atop the orange cap standings with 375 runs in 6 matches, including two centuries. Lucknow skipper KL Rahul is second with 265 runs in seven innings, including an unbeaten 103. Rounding off the top three is Faf du Plessis with 250 runs in seven matches.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)