IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Elect to Bowl First Against Winless Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Match 33 of IPL 2022 being played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

CSK have made two changes leaving out Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan to bring in Dwaine Pretorius and Mitch Santner.

"We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks a bit damp and we want to take advantage. It might spin a bit initially and the dew might come in the second half. We have a couple of changes in place of Moeen and Jordan, Pretorius and Santner come in," said Jadeja at the toss.

Rohit Sharma says even his line-up has three changes with Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen and Daniel Sams playing today.