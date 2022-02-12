IPL 2022 Auction: Uncapped Stars Avesh, Tewatia, Brevis Earn Big Paychecks

Priyam Garg, India's captain in U19 World Cup 2020, was picked by his former side Sunrisers Hyderabad on the base price of INR 20L. Karnataka batter Abhinav Sadarangani, who did well in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, attracted serious bids from Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals before Gujarat Titans snapped him up for INR 2.6 crore.



Dewald Brevis, nicknamed 'Baby AB', who was the top run-scorer in the U19 World Cup this year with 506 runs, got bids from Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings before Mumbai Indians picked him for INR 3 crore. Delhi made a quick buy in batters Ashwin Hebbar and Sarfaraz Khan at a base price of INR 20L.

Left-arm spin all-rounder Harpreet Brar was re-acquired by Punjab for INR 3.80 crore, so was Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed for INR 2.40 crore by Bangalore. The unsold picks were Rajat Patidar, Anmolpreet Singh and C. Hari Nishaanth.