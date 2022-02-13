IPL 2022 Auction: U-19 WC Final Star Raj Bawa Goes to Punjab for Rs 2 Crore

Raj Angad Bawa was the player of the match in the final of the 2022 U-19 World Cup.
Raj Bawa picked a five-wicket haul in the U-19 Cricket World Cup final.

Image: BCCI

Raj Bawa picked a five-wicket haul in the U-19 Cricket World Cup final.

One of the stars of India’s winning campaign at the U-19 World Cup, all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa, with a base price of Rs 20 lakh was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 2 crore.

Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings were the teams most interested in the all-rounder, with all three locked in a keen battle.

Bawa remember picked a five-wicket haul in the final and scored a crucial 35 runs as India rolled over the England side on their way to a record fifth title at the U-19 World Cup. Bawa was named player of the match in the final as well. He was also the first Indian cricketer to bag a fifer in an ICC tournament final

Bawa created history in the game against Uganda with an unbeaten 162. His innings became the highest individual score by an Indian batter in U-19 World Cup history.

At the World Cup, in 5 innings, he scored 252 runs with a century to his name and finished with 9 wickets in 6 games.

Bawa was among the standout players in the Indian team as they won the World Cup, staying unbeaten all through.

Raj Bawa’s late grandfather Tarlochan Bawa was a member of the Indian Hockey team that won the 1948 Olympic Games in the United Kingdom.

Published: 13 Feb 2022,03:45 PM IST
