IPL 2021: Wankhede Groundstaff Test Negative for COVID-19

"The two members of the groundstaff who had tested positive last week have been placed under home quarantine. The reports of the other 15 staff at the Wankhede Stadium have, however, returned negative. We are yet to receive a copy of the final report though. Those 15 members of the groundstaff will stay at the Wankhede Stadium only," an official of the Mumbai Cricket Association confirmed with IANS.

While practice is on at the other stadia like the BKC in Bandra and the MCA Stadium in Kandivali, all the Indian Premier League matches will be played at the Wankhede Stadium.

The official had earlier told IANS that the association has 40 groundstaff.