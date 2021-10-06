IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, RCB Field First Against SRH

RCB and SRH are both unchanged for this game.
Image: BCCI
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and asked Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first in Abu Dhabi. Kane Williamson said SRH would have wanted to bowl first as well.
Kohli said the RCB side is unchanged and they're not looking to take it easy despite securing qualification for the playoffs.
SRH have also decided to in unchanged from the last game.
For RCB, they have their eyes on finishing in the top two while SRH will look to play party poopers in the final week.
“Exciting opportunity for us. I think as an environment, we would try to evolve. There is still some focus. There is a lot of enthusiasm thanks to the youth in the team. We are going with the same side from the last match,” Williamson said.
“We are gonna bowl first. We have seen the wicket eases out in the second half. We had a bit of a jolt at the start of this leg. Against Chennai, we could have made a game out of it. We were 15-20 short. Every team wants to qualify with a few games to spare. Having qualified, we would want to back ourselves to deliver when under pressure. Same side for us,” Kohli said.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Srikar Bharat(w), George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik
Published: 06 Oct 2021,07:06 PM IST