IPL: After 2 Defeats, SRH Look to Turn Tide vs Mumbai on Saturday

After successive losses in their first two matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their third game, while desperately looking for a win.

MI, meanwhile, have won one of the two matches they have played so far.

All eyes have been on Kiwi batsman Kane Williamson, who did not feature in either of the first two matches for SRH. On Friday, SRH posted a video of the New Zealand skipper where he said he’s on his way to regaining full fitness and should get fit within a week.