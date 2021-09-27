IPL 2021: Sanju Samson's 82 Drives Rajasthan Royals to 164/5 Against SRH

Batting first, the Royals had a terrible start as Evin Lewis was the first to be dismissed in the second over. Lewis was caught in the deep by Abdul Samad off Bhuvneshwar for 4, which brought Sanju Samson to the middle with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Samson and Jaiswal absorbed the initial bit of pressure after the early wicket before going on to put on 56 runs for the second wicket.

The youngster scored 36 off 23 deliveries, hitting 5 boundaries and a six before dragging it on to his own stumps off Sandeep Sharma shortly after the powerplay.

The big hitting Liam Livingstone was then deceived by Rashid Khan and was dismissed for 4, leaving the Royals at 77/3. Samson meanwhile was playing a few elegant shots at his end as he tried to keep his side in the hunt for a competitive total.

After a couple of economical overs post the wicket, Mahipal Lomror hammered Jason Holder for a six in the 14th over to bring up the 100 his side.

Samson then welcomed Rashid back into the attack with a six over extra-cover, before bringing up his half-century in fine fashion off the next over. Lomror at the other end was going at almost run-a-ball. Samson made the Kaul over a 20-run one after getting his half-century as RR inched closer to crossing the 150-run mark. It was Samson’s 15th IPL half-century.