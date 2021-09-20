IPL: Andre Russell & Varun Chakravarthy Pick 3 Each, RCB Bowled Out for 92

Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against KKR in both teams' first match of the IPL 2021 in the UAE.

The RCB skipper walked out to open half an hour later and lasted just four deliveries before falling to Prasidh Krishna on 5 as the team folded for 92 - their sixth lowest total in the history of the IPL.

Virat's opening partner Devdutt Padikkal ended up being the team's highest-scorer of the innings as he scored 22, off 20 balls, before falling to Lockie Ferguson. RCB were down to 41/2 in 5.6 overs.

Kolkata were water-tight with their bowling, hardly giving a lacklustre Bangalore batting order, struggling to come to terms with a two-paced pitch, some breathing space.