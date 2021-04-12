IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals to Play Against Punjab Kings Today

PBKS vs RR IPL 2021: The match can be live-streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.
IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul. | (Photo Courtesy: BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals (RR), led by Sanju Samson, are all set to go on field against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday, 12 April. The match will be played in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

PBKS are led by KL Rahul, an Indian skipper who was this winner of the Orange Cap for scoring the most number of runs (670) in IPL 2020.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Squad

RR Team Player List -

  1. Sanju Samson
  2. Ben Stokes
  3. Jofra Archer
  4. Jos Buttler
  5. Mahipal Lomror
  6. Manan Vohra
  7. Mayank Markande
  8. Rahul Tewatia
  9. Riyan Parag
  10. Shreyas Gopal
  11. Jaydev Unadkat
  12. Yashasvi Jaiswal
  13. Anuj Rawat
  14. Kartik Tyagi
  15. David Miller
  16. Andrew Tye
  17. Chris Morris
  18. Shivam Dube
  19. Mustafizur Rahman
  20. Chetan Sakariya
  21. K.C Cariappa
  22. Liam Livingstone
  23. Kuldip Yadav
  24. Akash Singh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full Squad

PBKS Team Player List -

  1. KL Rahul
  2. Arshdeep Singh
  3. Chris Gayle
  4. Darshan Nalkande
  5. Harpreet Brar
  6. Mandeep Singh
  7. Mayank Agarwal
  8. Mohd. Shami
  9. M Ashwin
  10. Nicholas Pooran
  11. Sarfaraz Khan
  12. Deepak Hooda
  13. Ishan Porel
  14. Ravi Bishnoi
  15. Chris Jordan
  16. Prabhsimran Singh
  17. Dawid Malan
  18. Jhye Richardson
  19. Shahrukh Khan
  20. Riley Meredith
  21. Moises Henriques
  22. Fabian Allen
  23. Jalaj Saxena
  24. Utkarsh Singh

When will PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match begin?

The Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals match will begin begin at 07:30 pm.

Where to watch online live streaming of PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match?

PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match can be live streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.

Where to watch PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match on TV?

PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

