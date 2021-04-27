IPL 2021 Match 21: KKR vs PBKS Highlights

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on Monday, 26 April, managed to grab victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
This was KKR's second win in this season of Indian premier League. It helped the team climb from the last spot to the fifth spot in IPL 2021 points table. Whereas, PBKS slipped from the 5th position to the 6th position in the points table.
KKR was led by skipper Eoin Morgan, while Indian cricketer KL Rahul led Punjab Kings.
KKR won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Punjab Kings came out to bat first and scored a total of 123 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Mayank Agarwal scored 31 runs off 34 balls, Chris Jordan scored 30 off 18, and Nicholas Pooran scored 19 runs off 19 deliveries.
Prasidh Krishna of KKR took 3 wickets in 4 overs for the team, while Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins took two wickets each.
KKR got a small target of 124 runs. However, it wasn’t an easy chase initially for KKR, whose top order collapsed, leaving Morgan and Rahul Tripathi to bring their innings back on track.
Tripathi scored 41 runs off 32 balls for KKR. Whereas Eoin Morgan (not out) scored 47 off 40, and Dinesh Karthik (not out) grabbed12 runs off 6 deliveries.
KKR won the match against PBKS by 5 wickets. Skipper Eoin Morgan bagged 'Player of the Match' award.
