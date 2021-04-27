IPL 2021 Points Table: KKR on 5th Spot After Beating PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, 26 April, won the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
This was the second victory of KKR which helped it jump from the last to fifth position in the IPL 2021 points table. However, Punjab Kings slipped to the sixth spot from the fifth spot after losing the match against KKR on Monday.
CSK still leads the points table with 8 points and the highest net run rate of +1.612. It is followed by DC, RCB, and MI on second, third, and fourth positions, respectively. Whereas, with KKR's jump to fifth spot, SRH has slipped down to the eighth spot on the points table.
This is what the points table looks like after KKR vs PBKS match on Monday.
IPL Points Table
There has been no change in position in the Orange Cap race. It is still being led by Delhi Capital's Shikhar Dhawan with 259 runs. He is followed by PBKS' KL Rahul, CSK's Faf du Plessis, SRH's Jonny Bairstow, and MI's Rohit Sharma.
IPL Orange Cap List
RCB's Harshal Patel is leading the Purple Cap race with 15 wickets in his account. He is followed by DC's Avesh Khan, RR's Chris Morris, MI's Rahul Chahar, CSK's Deepak Chahar, and KKR's Prasidh Krishna.
IPL Purple Cap List
