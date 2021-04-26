KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy Speaks About His New Delivery

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy said that dew played on his mind forcing the ball to slip out of hands during the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) here on Monday.

Even then, Chakravarthy picked one for 24 in four overs.

"In the last ten overs, dew really starting setting in and there's a lot of dew. It was really tough to grip the ball, few balls were slipping and we had to dry the ball each and every ball," said Chakravarthy after PBKS innings.