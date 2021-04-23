IPL 2021 Match 16: RCB vs RR Highlights

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday, 22 April, won the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

This was the fourth consecutive win for RCB which helped them jump from second position to the first position in IPL 2021 points table. RCB has won all the four matches it has played in this season of Indian Premier League. However, RR has slipped to the last spot in the table after losing the match against RCB.

RCB was led by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, and RR was led by Sanju Samson.

RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first.