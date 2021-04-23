IPL 2021 Match 16: RCB vs RR Highlights

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday, 22 April, won the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
This was the fourth consecutive win for RCB which helped them jump from second position to the first position in IPL 2021 points table. RCB has won all the four matches it has played in this season of Indian Premier League. However, RR has slipped to the last spot in the table after losing the match against RCB.
RCB was led by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, and RR was led by Sanju Samson.
RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Rajasthan Royal came out to bat first and scored a total of 177 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Shivam Dube scored 46 runs off 32 balls, Rahul Tewatia scored 40 off 23, and Riyan Parag scored 25 off 16 deliveries. Skipper Sanju Samson was able to grab 21 runs for the team in 18 balls.
RCB's Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel took 3 wickets each for the team, while Wasington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, and Kane Richardson took 1 wicket each.
Target of 178 runs was quite an easy to chase for RCB. Skipper Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal drove the team toward victory with their partnership of 181 runs in 16.3 overs.
Kohli (not out) scored a total of 72 runs off 47 balls, whereas, Padikkal (not out) scored his maiden IPL century with 101 runs off 52 deliveries. He also bagged 'Player of the Match' award.
RCB won the match by 10 wickets.
