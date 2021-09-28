IPL 2021: KKR Wins Toss, DC Bat First; Southee Makes Debut, Prithvi Out Injured

Morgan said he was not sure how the wicket will play. "It's not a belter, it's not too difficult. As a team, we are very focused on game by game. It wasn't long ago that we were second from bottom. Guys are putting in good performances collectively and individually. My form, not really a concern. It goes around like a rollercoaster, I try to ride it as I can," he said.



Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said he would have opted to bat first if he had the opportunity. "Wicket is slow, 150-160 will be good. We are always taking one game at a time. Hopefully, we can win today and confirm qualification," he said.

KKR have lost 4 of their last 5 games against DC.