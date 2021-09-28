IPL 2021: KKR Wins Toss, DC Bat First; Southee Makes Debut, Prithvi Out Injured

Rishabh Pant is captain of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.
Image: BCCI
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and asked Delhi Capitals to bat first in Sharjah.
Rishabh Pant said that DC would have wanted to bat first too.
Morgan said he was not sure how the wicket will play. "It's not a belter, it's not too difficult. As a team, we are very focused on game by game. It wasn't long ago that we were second from bottom. Guys are putting in good performances collectively and individually. My form, not really a concern. It goes around like a rollercoaster, I try to ride it as I can," he said.
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said he would have opted to bat first if he had the opportunity. "Wicket is slow, 150-160 will be good. We are always taking one game at a time. Hopefully, we can win today and confirm qualification," he said.
KKR have lost 4 of their last 5 games against DC.
Veteran New Zealand bowler Tim Southee will be making his debut for KKR in Sharjah. He replaces Andre Russell remember had limped off in the game against CSK with an injury while fielding in the deep. Prasidh Krishna misses out too.
For Delhi, Prithvi Shaw misses out due to injury and Steve Smith comes in. DC remember had been without Shreyas Iyer in the first part of the IPL.
With two big wins over Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders have ensured they've picked up momentum since arriving in UAE. The defeat against Chennai Super Kings, KKR will hope, was a minor blip in their run to the final 4. KKR, Punjab, Rajasthan and Mumbai are all tied on 8 points. A win today will keep KKR at fourth.
Delhi Capitals have won 8 out of the 10 they have played and are aiming with a top 2 finish. DC is being captained by Rishabh Pant and a win will take them back to the top of the points table.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
Published: 28 Sep 2021,03:06 PM IST