IPL 2021: KKR Win Toss and Elect to Bat First Against MS Dhoni's CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.

CSK are second on the table and KKR are fourth.

KKR have gone into the game unchanged while MS Dhoni announced that Dwayne Bravo has missed out and Sam Curran takes his place. MS Dhoni said Bravo has been rested as he had picked up a niggle in the Caribbean Premier League.