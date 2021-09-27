IPL 2021: Jason Roy, Kane Williamson Star as SRH Defeat RR

Kane Williamson was unbeaten as SRH beat RR.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad put on a show in Dubai against Rajasthan Royals, defeating them by 7 wickets to register only their second win in IPL 2021.
SRH were asked to chase 165 and had the healthy contributions of Jason Roy (60) and Kane Williamson (51*) to thank as they romped home to a comfortable win eventually.
SRH had also dropped David Warner and brought in Jason Roy for his debut for the franchise.
Batting first, the Royals had a terrible start as Evin Lewis was the first to be dismissed in the second over. Lewis was caught in the deep by Abdul Samad off Bhuvneshwar for 4, which brought Sanju Samson to the middle with Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Samson and Jaiswal absorbed the initial bit of pressure after the early wicket before going on to put on 56 runs for the second wicket.
The youngster scored 36 off 23 deliveries, hitting 5 boundaries and a six before dragging it on to his own stumps off Sandeep Sharma shortly after the powerplay.
The big hitting Liam Livingstone was then deceived by Rashid Khan and was dismissed for 4, leaving the Royals at 77/3. Samson meanwhile was playing a few elegant shots at his end as he tried to keep his side in the hunt for a competitive total.
After a couple of economical overs post the wicket, Mahipal Lomror hammered Jason Holder for a six in the 14th over to bring up the 100 his side.
Samson then welcomed Rashid back into the attack with a six over extra-cover, before bringing up his half-century in fine fashion off the next over. Lomror at the other end was going at almost run-a-ball. Samson made the Kaul over a 20-run one after getting his half-century as RR inched closer to crossing the 150-run mark. It was Samson’s 15th IPL half-century.
The next couple of overs got RR 20 runs more, with Samson taking on the more aggressive role. The skipper had done brilliantly to pace his innings the way he did, ensuring that his side would have a fair amount of runs to defend.
Samson however could not see out the innings as he was caught in the deep, trying to hit Sidharth Kaul over long on. Samson was dismissed for 82 having hit 7 fours and 3 sixes. The Royals lost Riyan Parag too in the final over as they finished with 18 runs of the final three overs. Lomror finished unbeaten on 29.
In response, SRH’s openers were out of the blocks at good speed. Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Roy were scoring at more than 10 runs an over.
While Roy was having his first go in SRH colours with veteran Saha, both looked at ease against the Royals bowlers, none of whom were able to really ask any questions of the batters.
Saha scored a quickfire 18 off 11 before being stumped by Samson off Mahipal Lomror with the score at 57/1 at the start of the 6th over.
Roy was then joined by Kane Williamson and the duo continued to chip away. Soon enough, Roy was playing his power game, dispatching anything in his range with aplomb.
Williamson at the other end was accumulating at a good rate too, with an audacious shot over extra-cover off Lomror for a maximum.
SRH and Roy, specially, took Rahul Tewatia to the cleaners in his third over, scoring 21 as the opener to get to his half century. Roy and Williamson were looking set to take the team home for a big win before Chetan Sakariya foxed the Englishman and had him caught behind down the leg side for 60 in the 12th over.
At the end of the next over, Priyam Garg was caught and bowled by Mustafizur Rahman for a duck off the first ball, as SRH’s score read 119/3.
The bottom placed side still had Williamson in the middle, who had Abhishek Sharma for company. The skipper took charge and kept themselves in the hunt, running well between the wickets if the boundaries were hard to come by.
Abhishek started off the 18th with well struck six over cow corner off Sakariya as SRH made the over count, scoring 16 from the over.
In the next over, Williamson hit a couple of boundaries to not only bring up his half century but also notch up a second win in the tournament.
