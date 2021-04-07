New Cases & Player Recoveries: COVID-19 in IPL

Night curfews announced in Mumbai, Delhi and Punjab with the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping through the country and try as they may, the IPL has not been able to keep all individuals associated with the league safe.
Despite the extremely strict testing protocols all players and officials undergo before entering the league’s ‘bio-bubble’, there have been cases of ground staff at the Wankhede and the event management team in Mumbai testing positive.
Among the teams, the biggest scare so far has come from the Mumbai franchise with 58-year-old Kiran More testing positive.
As we all keep a close eye on the developments, here are all the latest updates regarding the safety and well being of all:
Royal Challengers Bangalore opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal tested positive for Covid-19 on 22 March in his home town, before even leaving for Chennai to join the franchise.
The batter quarantined at his residence and on 7 April joined the franchise after returning two negative tests.
"I would like to thank everyone for their wishes and prayers. I had tested positive two weeks back for Covid-19. As per BCCI and IPL protocols, I had to quarantine at home for two weeks. I have now joined the camp after two negative tests and I am feeling completely fine now and I just can't wait to get back out there and join the RCB camp," Padikkal said in a video tweeted by RCB.
While it earlier seemed like Padikkal could miss RCB's opening match of the season, against Mumbai Indians on Friday, the left-hander could end up playing the match if he does pass the post-COVID fitness test that is also part of IPL’s safety protocols.
On the day RCB released the news of Padikkal joining the camp, they also announced that fast bowler Daniel Sams had tested positive.
The Australian had flown into Chennai on 3 April with the rest of the Aussie cricketers after returning a negative test before departing. In his test conducted on the day of his arrival too he tested negative.
However, on 7 April he was found to be positive during the second round of testing, RCB said.
"Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility. The RCB medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols," the team said.
Sams now goes into an extended 12-day quarantine at a designated medical facility and can join the team’s bio-bubble after returning two negative tests at the end of his quarantine period.
Perhaps the most high-risk individual to have tested positive so far is Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More.
The 58-year-old former Indian cricketer has already received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, having uploaded a picture with the doctor on 3 March. It will come as a relief to his fans that he is currently asymptomatic, as was revealed by the Mumbai Indians’ franchise.
They announced the news on Tuesday, 6 April, following which the team’s training session on the day too was cancelled.
More had been with the Mumbai Indians team since March when they first set up base in their home town, to start training for the season. It was only last week that they travelled out to Chennai in a chartered plane.
Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana tested positive on 22 March during one of the routine tests, after checking into his team hotel in Mumbai on 21 March.
On 3 April though his test returned negative and KKR released a statement saying, we expect him to start training with the team shortly and be fully fit well before the start of the season’.
Rana did test a second time after recovering and did indeed return a negative test and has since joined his team’s bio-bubble
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who was one of the stars in the Indian team's Test series win over England, also tested positive after checking into his team hotel and while serving his 7 day mandatory isolation.
"Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for Covid-19. He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second Covid test came positive," said a statement from the Delhi Capitals franchise on 3 April.
"He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility. The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Axar and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery," the statement added.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined