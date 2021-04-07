New Cases & Player Recoveries: COVID-19 in IPL

Night curfews announced in Mumbai, Delhi and Punjab with the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping through the country and try as they may, the IPL has not been able to keep all individuals associated with the league safe.

Despite the extremely strict testing protocols all players and officials undergo before entering the league’s ‘bio-bubble’, there have been cases of ground staff at the Wankhede and the event management team in Mumbai testing positive.

Among the teams, the biggest scare so far has come from the Mumbai franchise with 58-year-old Kiran More testing positive.

As we all keep a close eye on the developments, here are all the latest updates regarding the safety and well being of all: