Mumbai Indians’ Consultant Kiran More Tests COVID-19 Positive

"Mr More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More's health and abide by the BCCI protocols," said a statement from the franchise on Tuesday.

"We would like to remind our fans to be safe and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviors in these difficult times," added the statement.

More had represented India in 49 Test matches and 94 One-day Internationals. He also played 151 first-class matches.

He represented Baroda in Ranji Trophy competition.