Axar Patel Has Tested Positive For COVID-19: Delhi Capitals

IPL’s Delhi Capitals franchise have confirmed that their bowler Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a ‘designated medical care facility’.
According to the statement shared by the franchise, Axar checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on 28 March with a negative report. However, he tested positive in his second test and has since been in isolation at a designated medical care facility.
Players fly out to their team’s camps after returning a negative test for COVID after which they are tested thrice more during their 7-day quarantine.
In Axar’s case, he tested negative before landing in Mumbai for the camp and also in the first test conducted after the checked into the hotel. It was only in the second test in Mumbai that he returned a positive test and has now been moved out of the team hotel.
Patel is the second cricketer, after KKR’s Nitish Rana, to have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. KKR revealed that Rana was positive after landing in Mumbai but has since tested negative twice over the last two days and joined the team’s training camp on Friday.
"I first got tested because it's compulsory for an entry into Mumbai, so I did it, and I got a negative result. Then I flew into Mumbai, and came straight to the hotel. In Mumbai, after the first day of quarantine, I got tested again. Obviously wasn't expecting the tests to come positive. I had taken all sorts of precautions. But despite that, I contracted Covid," Nitish Rana said in the video posted by KKR.
Published: 03 Apr 2021,03:15 PM IST