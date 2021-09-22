IPL 2021: Delhi Bowlers Restrict Hyderabad to 134/9

Delhi Capitals celebrate a Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket.
(Photo: BCCI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad have been restricted to 134/9 by Delhi Capitals in both teams' first match of the UAE edition of IPL 2021.
Kane Williamson had won the toss and elected to bat first but his opening pair lasted all of three deliveries before David Warner fell on a duck, to Anrich Nortje.
The skipper then walked in at number three and 27-ball 29-run stand with Wriddhiman Saha and when the keeper became Kagiso Rabada's first wicket of the match, Williamson then added 31 runs off 30 deliveries with Manisha Pandey.
Abdul Samad ended up being the team's highest-scorer with his contribution of 28 runs as Rabada, Axar Patel and Nortje troubled the SRH batting order.
Earlier today, SRH's entire camp had to undergo a covid test after T Natarajan tested positive on Tuesday. It was only after they all tested negative did the BCCI give the green signal for tonight's match to be played.
