Dhawan and Iyer Help Delhi Cruise to Victory Over SRH After Bowlers Shine

Shaw's dismissal didn't deter Dhawan from playing his free-flowing game. Williamson rotated his bowlers but none of them were able to stop Dhawan's run-scoring spree. Rashid Khan, slog swept for a six by Dhawan in his opening over, broke the 52-run partnership by getting the left-hander caught at deep square leg while going for the sweep.

Shreyas Iyer, playing a competitive match after six months, scored his first boundary of the night with a six dispatched over deep mid-wicket off Rashid Khan in the ninth over. Iyer smashed Sandeep Sharma for consecutive boundaries in the 14th over to keep the asking rate in check.

Rishabh Pant, who survived a run-out chance off Manish Pandey in the 16th over, smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar with a pull over deep mid-wicket before taking a boundary through fine leg and a six over deep mid-wicket off Ahmed to take Delhi closer to the target.

After Pant crunched Jason Holder for a drive, Iyer finished off things in style with a pull over long-on to consign Hyderabad to their seventh loss of the tournament.