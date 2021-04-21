Bowlers, Bairstow Help SRH Win vs PK, Open Account in IPL 2021

Mayank Agarwal (22) and the veteran Chris Gayle put on 24 runs together for the second wicket, struggling to get a move on. The right-hander was the next to fall when Rashid Khan took a sharp catch as Khaleel Ahmed’s change of pace foxed the batter.

That brought the dangerous but out-of-form Nicholas Pooran to the middle along with Gayle, but an attempted quick single to David Warner did not work out. Warner’s direct hit from cover had Pooran running back for a duck without having faced a ball.

In the next over, Rashid Khan got into the act as he trapped Gayle LBW for 15, leaving Punjab in a spot of bother at 47/4.

With Punjab struggling, Deepak Hooda tried to break the shackles and whacked a couple of boundaries, even looking to take on Rashid, but could not keep it going. He was dismissed for 13, LBW by Abhishek Sharma as Punjab lost half their side for 63.

Debutant Moises Henriques added 14 to the cause and with Shahrukh Khan looked to give his side some momentum in the second half of the innings.

Abhishek Sharma however bamboozled him in flight and had him stumped by Jonny Bairstow as Punjab lost their 6th wicket in the 14th over.