Anrich Nortje Makes an Immediate Impact on Comeback For Delhi Capitals

For his effort, Nortje was named the Man of the Match even though teammate Kagiso Rabada, with 3/37, was the most successful Delhi Capitals bowler on Wednesday night, Nortje was more impactful as he got the big wickets of David Warner.

"Obviously missing out on the first half of the tournament... Personally, I wanted to bring the energy. Looking at the first game of the tournament, we decided it was nice to see some grass," said Nortje after the match.

He said he did not plan anything special for the big wicket of Warner.

"Nice to have some sort of assistance (from the pitch), we didn't have to do too much; just keep it simple. I don't focus on that [getting the big wickets]...," Nortje said.