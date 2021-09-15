IPL 2021: AB de Villiers Scores Century in RCB's First Practice Match

RCB-A team won the toss and asked RCB-B to bowl first. The 'A' team put on a fantastic batting display and put up a total of 212 runs led by AB de Villiers, who continued with his belligerent form from the first half of the tournament. The 37-year-old de Villiers plundered 104 off 46 deliveries, laced with 7 boundaries and 10 sixes. The South Africa veteran was accompanied by Mohammed Azharudden, who smashed 66 off 43 balls, including 3 sixes and 4 boundaries, as RCB-A set a 213-run target

"When we arrived and I got out off the bus, I thought it's crazy that we're trying to play a cricket game in the middle of the day. Luckily the breeze came up, I told my partner at the crease that it's much better now and the pitch will get flatter. We had fun out there, I'm pleased with the runs on the board. It was very scratchy for the first 20 balls out there. I was very happy to get the runs. There's nothing more valuable than just getting runs right in the middle," said de Villiers about his knock on the latest episode of RCB 'Bold Diaries'.

