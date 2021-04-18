AB de Villiers & Maxwell Put On a Show as RCB Post 204/4 vs KKR

Virat Kohli finally won a toss against Eoin Morgan and opted to bat in the first day game of IPL 2021 in Chennai.

But RCB’s start was far from ideal as Kohli (5) himself was the first to depart in the 2nd over when Nitish Rana took a fantastic catch at point off Varun Chakravarthy. The Karnataka man cleaned up Rajat Patidar (1) before the over ended, leaving RCB in a spot of bother at 9/2.

Even as Glenn Maxwell attacking from the get-go, starting with a rasping cut off Shakib Al Hasan, RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal kept the score board moving at the other end.

Maxwell did what he does best – play in a free scoring manner, cutting, pulling, reverse-sweeping with authority, finishing the powerplay with a 17 run over against Shakib.