IPL 2020’s Top 10 Moments: Thrill, Joy, Heartbreak and Drama

When 60 high-quality T20 matches are packed over less than two months, all the emotions are accentuated. Like every year, there were last-ball wins and defeats in this IPL that brought joy to some, and gloom to others. Then, there were sensational catches and whirlwind knocks which enthralled spectators across the board. Here's a look at the 10 standout moments from IPL 2020:

The flight takes off After speculations about the future of IPL 2020 went on for months, the tournament suffered a huge setback with 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings' camp testing positive for Covid-19.

CSK’s Faf du Plessis bats as MI’s Quinton de Kock watches on in Game 1 of IPL 2020.

Thus, it was a massive relief when the first ball of IPL 2020 was bowled in the encounter between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at 7:30 p.m. IST on Saturday, September 19. As Rohit Sharma creamed an outswinger at length from Deepak Chahar between cover and point for a boundary, the IPL was alive and kicking.

First of five Super Overs It did not take long for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League to shoot the excitement levels to the top notch as just the second league match went to the Super Over. As it turned out, this was the first of five Super Overs in the season.

An unlimited number of Super Overs can be bowled until a winner is identified.

With Kings XI Punjab failing to make one run off the last three deliveries, Delhi Capitals clinched the game in the Super Over, courtesy of some pin-point bowling from Kagiso Rabada.

KXIP's short run omen

Why the aforementioned match went into the Super Over was KXIP's batting collapse and the pressure of the scoreboard. But, it was also due to an event which seemed innocuous at the time.

Mayank Agarwal was denied a run as the umpire signalled that it was a short run.

On the third ball of the 19th over, bowled by Rabada, Mayank Agarwal ran a double off a full-toss, which was controversially called a short run by the umpire. Perhaps, it was a sign of things to come for KXIP as it proved to be the difference between a win and a loss for Punjab in the match against Delhi and ultimately the difference between them qualifying to the playoffs and flying back home.

Tewatia's moment in the sun It was a brave move by the Rajasthan Royals' management to promote all-rounder Rahul Tewatia at number 4 in their second league match against Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah. Chasing a massive total of 224, Tewatia came out to bat with RR having reached the 100-run mark in the ninth over. However, the all-rounder could not get the ball off the square and was struggling on just nine runs off his first 18 deliveries.

Rahul Tewatia celebrates with his team after winning the KXIP game from an improbable position.

Tewatia turned things around big time by smashing five sixes in a single over of Shelton Cottrell and pummeled Rajasthan Royals to IPL's highest-ever successful run chase.

Superman Pooran The level of fielding in the first few matches of the league was quite sub-standard, with several catches going down. But, Nicholas Pooran, the superman from West Indies, more than made up for it.

Kings XI Punjab’s Nicholas Pooran displayed an unbelievable piece of fielding during their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals.

With RR big-hitter Sanju Samson batting on 26 off 14 deliveries, the batsman swiped one from leg spinner Murugan Ashwin which was seemingly sailing over the ropes. Just then, a flying Pooran plucked it out of thin air and chucked it inside the boundary to save a certain six. This brought flashbacks of some of the other superhuman efforts from the likes of Chris Lynn and Kieron Pollard in the IPL over the years.

Ishan Kishan's 99 With Mumbai Indians needing 80 runs off the last four overs at a required rate of 20 RPO against RCB, the match seemed to be going only one way. However, with Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard at the crease, there was still hope for Mumbai. In what was a world-class display of power-hitting, Pollard remained unbeaten on 60 off just 24 deliveries. Ishan Kishan complemented him shot for shot and almost took the team home, smashing deliveries for fun at a strike rate of over 170.

Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan scored a 58-ball 99 against RCB.

With five required to win off the penultimate delivery, Ishan Kishan tried to club one out of the park but had to walk back on 99 after being holed out. A boundary by Pollard off the last delivery meant that the match ended in a tie. Unfortunately for the youngster, MI lost in the Super Over.

World Cup omarge - twin super overs

It appeared that the IPL was paying its respects to the 2019 ODI World Cup final as a group fixture between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab was finally decided after two Super Overs, the last over of which was bowled by Kiwi pacer Trent Boult.

Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab celebrate their win against Mumbai Indians.

When Punjab edged out Mumbai to clinch the game, it didn't come as a surprise as Super Overs are meant to finish only one way for a New Zealander, ain’t it?

Enter the Universe Boss Kings XI Punjab were reeling at the bottom of the table with just one victory after their first seven matches. As the second half of the round robin stage began, Chris Gayle made his IPL 2020 debut. The big man was slated to feature for the side a couple of matches earlier but was down with a stomach bug.

Chris Gayle scored a half century while making his IPL 2020 debut vs RCB on Thursday.

Gayle made an instant impact with a half-century, despite batting out of position at No 3, to help Punjab to an 8-wicket victory against RCB. "It's the Universe Boss batting. How can I be nervous?" Gayle quipped in his typical style after pocketing the match.

No 7 in demand Once it became certain that this would be the first time that Chennai Super Kings won't be qualifying to the playoffs, nostalgia kicked in. With a sense that this could be MS Dhoni's last IPL season, his jerseys were in high demand.

Jos Buttler got himself MS Dhoni’s jersey after RR beat CSK by 7 wickets on Monday night.

The likes of Jos Buttler and the Pandya brothers got one each and happily posed with it. As it turned out, No 7 is good for one more.

'Definitely not'

MS Dhoni scored only 200 runs in this season of the IPL, his lowest aggregate in a season with an average of just 25.