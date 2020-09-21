RCB vs SRH IPL 2020 LIVE: How to Watch Cricket Match Online?

After finishing fourth in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will start their present campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are looking for their maiden title, at the iconic Dubai International Cricket stadium on Monday, 21 September.

While SRH have clinched the trophy once in 2016, besides the 2009 triumph in their earlier avatar as Deccan Chargers, the Virat Kohli-led RCB are yet to lay their hands on the coveted trophy.

The David Warner-led SRH have made a few changes in their squad. The 'Orange Army' will miss the services of ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was released by the franchise after being banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC). With skipper Warner and Jonny Bairstow, the SRH are considered to have one of the best opening pairs and if the duo gets going, the Hyderabad franchise will pose a big threat for their opponents.

Warner is also the leading run scorer for SRH after accumulating 3,271 runs from 71 games, averaging 55.44. Bairstow, who joined SRH last year, also impressed everyone after gathering 445 runs from 10 games at a decent average of 55.62. Kohli-led RCB's biggest strength has been their batting and the skipper is undoubtedly, one of the best in business when it comes to white-ball cricket. The team management along with Kohli will hope that he replicates the form he had shown in the 2016 edition where he had scored four centuries. Alongside Kohli, the RCB also have one of the best explosive T20 batsmen in AB de Villiers. The RCB's batting mostly revolves around Kohli and de Villiers and if the duo fires, things will be easier for the team. Moreover, they both have also shown over the past how to be a livewire in the ground when it comes to fielding.

Here is everything you need to know about the first IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Royal Challengers Bangalore: When and what time will the SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Royal Challengers Bangalore match take place? The SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Royal Challengers Bangalore Match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 21 September. Where will the SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Royal Challengers Bangalore Match be held? The SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. What time will the toss take place for the SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Royal Challengers Bangalore? The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play, i.e. is 7 PM IST or 5:30 PM local time. Which channel will telecast the SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Royal Challengers Bangalore Match? The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How to watch the live streaming of SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Royal Challengers Bangalore? You can watch the live stream of RCB VS SRH match on Disney+ Hotstar using VIP or Premium plans. What are the squads for SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Royal Challengers Bangalore Match? Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmad, Shahbaz Nadeem. Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal. (With inputs from IANS)