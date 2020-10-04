‘Welcome Back, Captain’: AB to Virat as RCB Celebrate Win

RCB gave an all-round performance as after restricting RR to 154, they chased down the total with 8 wickets in hand. The Quint Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted Rajasthan Royals to 154 and chased them down comfortably to notch 3rd win in four games in IPL 2020 | (Photo: BCCI) IPL RCB gave an all-round performance as after restricting RR to 154, they chased down the total with 8 wickets in hand.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won their third game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Saturday, 3 October, beating Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets. Chasing 155, Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli with a partnership of 99 runs, ensured the there were no hiccups in the middle and calculated the run-chase pretty well. In the celebration video uploaded by the RCB, coach Simon Katich started the common address by mentioning that Saturday’s performance was ruthless. He emphasised his remark through the fact that RR were 27-0 in 2.3 overs and in the next 15 balls, they took 3 wickets for just six runs (33-3 in 5 overs), saying that it was a testament to their character and execution of the bowlers. Katich went on to appreciate the fielding effort of his side especially in the heat, it being a day game. He particularly pointed out the efforts of Devdutt Padikkal and Yuzvendra Chahal, both of whom took diving catches to dismiss Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson, respectively.

Adam Griffith, RCB bowling coach seemed pretty pleased with his bowlers’ performance as they restricted RR to an average total. However, he mentioned that there were a couple of areas they could tidy up and they will start restricting teams for 130-140 scores. AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch talked about the importance of 12th man and the other players on the boundary and how their motivation and cheering help the ones playing the game. De Villiers in the end also congratulated Virat Kohli, who scored his first fifty of the tournament after three low scores, saying, “Welcome Back Captain!” Lastly, the skipper Virat Kohli said that now the team has a challenge of capitalising on this momentum and be professional in their upcoming games.