Watch: Rajasthan Royals celebrate their 5-wicket win against SRH

RR coach McDonald said that it was an outstanding win on the back of 4 losses, owing to Tewatia-Parag partnership. The Quint Rajasthan Royals scored 69 runs in the last 29 balls of their innings to win against Sunrisers Hyderabad after four successive losses | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL RR coach McDonald said that it was an outstanding win on the back of 4 losses, owing to Tewatia-Parag partnership.

On Sunday, 11 October, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) celebrated their first win in the last five games they have played, chasing down 65 runs in the last five overs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owing to an unbeaten 85-run partnership between Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia. According to the RR head coach Andrew McDonald, it was an outstanding win after the position they were in (78-5 in 12 overs). He congratulated the duo of Tewatia and Parag but gave a special mention to Parag who played an innings of 42* runs off 26 balls after coming back into the side. “I just wanna make a special mention to Riyan, obviously, out of the side for a couple of games, to come back strong like that, says a lot about your character mate, so special congratulations to you.”

McDonald also praised the bowling efforts of his team, saying that it was sharp for the majority of the innings, and even though the fielding performance was not bad, there were improvements to be made still. RR restricted the Sunrisers to 158/4 on a slow pitch but they again lost quick wickets in the powerplay. He told his players to enjoy the win as they had a rough time after losing four successive games previously.

Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag stitched an unbeaten 47-ball 85-run partnership to take their team over the line

Skipper Steve Smith was chuffed with that performance of his team. He started the address by complimenting Jofra Archer for his economical spell with the ball of 1/25. He continued his praises for Rahul Tewatia, who did well with both bat and ball and kept the final honours for Riyan Parag to show a great composure after missing two games. Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag with a 47-ball 85-run partnership took Rajasthan Royals to their third win of the tournament.