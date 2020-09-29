Washingston Sundar Talks About Balance of RCB with ABD as W-Keeper

“Whatever the team needs, he’ll [AB de Villers] be more than happy to do [it] and has been doing it for so many years for RCB. Of course, it adds a lot of balance [with him as wicket-keeper], you can play an extra batsman or an extra bowler, whatever the team composition needs.” He also added that with De Villiers standing behind the wickets, it also helps the bowlers.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) off-spinner Washingston Sundar shed light on the balance of his side with AB de Villiers behind the wickets and how does it helps shape going forward, after their win in the Super Over against the Mumbai Indians on Monday, 28 September.

Sundar also denied if playing two leg-spinners was risky. He said, “Not one bit [risky], because both of them [Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa] are stars in their respective countries and have done really well, especially in the last few years and today it wasn’t easy [to bowl], with so much dew on the ground.”

When asked about the boundary sizes at the Dubai Stadium, Sundar said that you need to do a lot of planning, with one bigger boundary and the other with a shorter one. He said that these dimensions will help the bowlers going forward in the tournament as the wicket was slow for the first 30 overs of the match before the dew came in.

The 20-year old heaped praise on the pacer Navdeep Saini. He said that not just in this game, Saini has been bowling really well for RCB for the last couple of overs. “Bowling such a [great] 19th over with two set batsman at the crease and when Hardik and Pollard were at the crease in the super over, shows so much character and his hunger [to perform and do well].”

Talking about his performance, Sundar said that he was happy that he was given the role of bowling in the powerplay. “I did a lot of planning before coming into this game and it was great fun to bowl to two great batsmen, with just two fielders outside the circle.” Sundar was also glad that he performed and captain the management showed so much faith in him.