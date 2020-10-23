Was a Do-or-Die Game for Me To Stay in SRH’s Playing XI: Shankar

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar said that it was good for him to get time in the middle with the bat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Vijay Shankar said that it was a do-or-die game for him on Thursday against the Rajasthan Royals and he had to perform with the bat to keep his place in the side. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Shankar said that they lost two early wickets and the management decided to send him up the order at No 4 and he got time to spend in the middle. “I had only batted for 18 balls before this innings [in this IPL], so it was important for me to have a feel of it [the surface]. Manish (Pandey) was hitting the ball really well, so it was important that I stayed there [sic].” Vijay Shankar, after playing a couple of matches, didn’t feature in the SRH line-up for few games because of an injury. After coming back he has been bowling 3-4 overs every game and performing well but didn’t really get the time with the bat for that long before this game.

Sunrisers lost both their openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in the 3rd over at the score of 16 and Shankar joined Manish Pandey at the other end to sail the SRH’s ship forward. They stitched an unbeaten partnership of 140 runs off just 93 balls to star in SRH’s first win chasing, this year. Talking about the communication between Pandey, Shankar said that their main aim was to take the game deep and keep attacking after losing two early wickets. Shankar played second fiddle to Pandey, who was going hell for the leather from ball one. Shankar was at 10 (18) at one stage but started playing his shots once he was set.

However, he has been bowling well and taking crucial wickets for his side in the last few matches. Asked about his bowling form, Shankar said that it was important for him to get some overs under his belt. “I haven’t bowled so many overs in previous IPLs that I played. When I bowl more then I’ll get better as a bowler. So, it’s good to take that responsibility and good to see that captain had the belief in me to give me the 6th over, in the powerplay.” Shankar later took the wicket of Jos Buttler.

Sunrisers now are level with Kings XI Punjab as they have the same number of points (8) and now will face each other in Dubai on Saturday, 24 October.