Warner-Saha Show in Sharjah Has Twitter Celebrating SRH

SRH will now play RCB in Eliminator in Abu Dhabi on November 6, DC and MI take centre stage in Dubai on November 5. The Quint David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha after their win against Mumbai Indians. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL SRH will now play RCB in Eliminator in Abu Dhabi on November 6, DC and MI take centre stage in Dubai on November 5.

In what was a must win game for the Sunrisers Hyderabad side led by David Warner against the Mumbai Indians, the captain along with senior pro Wriddhiman Saha took their side over the line against the defending champions in style. Saha and Warner remained unbeaten and score 151 for the opening stand as SRH won by 10 wickets and jumped into the third spot on the points table, ending Kolkata Knight Riders’ campaign.

Before the duo of Saha and Warner got together and caused Mumbai shoulders to drop on Tuesday evening, it was Sandeep Sharma, Jason Holder and Rashid Khan who ensured the opposition batting would not run away with the game.

Batting first, Mumbai failed to get going with Rohit falling cheaply and the likes of Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan only managing starts. Kieron Pollard however showed good intent in the back end to drive them to a respectable 149/8. Hyderabad will now play Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator in Abu Dhabi on November 6 while Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians take centre stage in Dubai on November 5.

Earlier in the season, SRH lost the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar due to injury and he was keeping a close eye on proceedings.

Hyderabad will now play Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator in Abu Dhabi on November 6 while Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians take centre stage in Dubai on November 5.