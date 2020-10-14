RR vs DC Toss: Delhi Elect to Bat First, Tushar Makes Debut

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals. The Quint Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Shreyas Iyer says the team has made one change with Tushar Deshpande getting a debut cap and playing in place of Harshal Patel. Still no Rishabh Pant who is out with an injury. Steve Smith says his team is unchanged and confirms Ben Stokes will continue to open for the franchise.

Rajasthan Royals will be trying to avenge the defeat they suffered at the hands of Delhi Capitals on 9 October. The Steve Smith-led RR are placed at the seventh place in the standings, and would hope for a spirited show in order to keep their play-offs hopes alive. Their chances are bolstered by the presence of Ben Stokes who will be playing his second match of the season. The England all-rounder, who opened the innings against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), would be hungry to deliver after a below-par show on Sunday, which was also his first game of the season.