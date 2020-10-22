Holder Replaces Injured Kane Williamson, SRH Opt to Bowl vs RR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). An injured Kane Williamson has been replaced by Jason Holder in the Sunrisers playing eleven along with Nadeem coming in for Basil Thampi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in a game important for both teams, in order to keep their playoff hopes alive in the ongoing Indian Premier League. An injured Kane Williamson has been replaced by Jason Holder in the Sunrisers playing eleven along with Shahbaz Nadeem coming in for Basil Thampi. RR captain Steve Smith says they’re fielding an unchanged side, and that they had wanted to bat first anyway.

The Steve Smith-led Royals are placed sixth in the standings with eight points and still they have a thin chance of making to the next round. SRH, on the other hand, are a place below them on six points and thus have a four-point gap to bridge. While SRH come into the match after their frustrating loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Super Over, RR beat Chennai Super Kings in their previous game by seven wickets.

Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Steven Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi