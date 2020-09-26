Manish Pandey’s 51 Helps Sunrisers Post 142 vs KKR in Abu Dhabi

David Warner elected to bat first and Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 142/4 vs KKR in their 20 overs.

IPL 2020: Manish Pandey lifts his bat to celebrate a half century against KKR on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

However, David Warner’s confidence in his batters resulted in a 142/4 score against Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

Game 8 of the IPL 2020 season and finally a captain won the toss and elected to bat first.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opening pair once again failed to replicate the form it hit last season with Jonny Bairstow losing his stumps to Pat Cummins in the 4th over - out on 5 and the team were 24/1.

Skipper David Warner continued on and was looking set at the crease when a neat caught and bowled effort by Varun Chakravarthy got the Aussie out on 36.

Once again it was Manish Pandey who help the innings together, scoring 51 off 38 before Russell sent him packing and ended SRH’s highest partnership of the day - 62 runs between Pandey and Saha.

The team eventually posted 142/4 with Varun, Russell and Pat Cummins finishing with one wicket each.