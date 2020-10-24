Narine’s Innings Was the Turning Point: DC Skipper Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said that they were outplayed by the Kolkata Knight Riders after his side's 59-run loss

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said that Sunil Narine’s counter-attacking innings shifted the momentum towards Kolkata Knight Riders after they reduced KKR to 44/3. After losing three early wickets, Narine joined fellow left-hander Nitish Rana in the middle and took apart the Delhi attack on their way to a 115-run partnership, off just 56 balls. Iyer said, “Looking at the start we got, we could've put more pressure on them and we could've gone more attacking but the way they played in between especially Sunil Narine.” After missing four games, Narine came back into the KKR line-up and amassed 64 (32) runs batting at number 5. Iyer rued the fact that DC couldn’t execute their bowling plans during that partnership which took the game away from them.

Iyer applauded the approach of the two left-handers saying that they chose which bowlers to attack and their shot selection was amazing.

Early Wickets Put Pressure on The Middle-Order

Chasing 195, Delhi didn’t get off to a good start - losing two wickets in the powerplay - and could score only 135 runs in their 20 overs. The 25-year old batsman said that chasing such a huge total they needed a good start, at least 50 runs in the first 6 overs, which they couldn’t get as losing early wickets put pressure on the middle-order batsmen coming in. “We needed to play with more freedom and not have a survival mindset.” Capitals have now lost two games in a row, which has slightly pegged their high flying campaign back. Iyer said, “We will take the blow to our chin and see to it that we come back strong.” Iyer said that the one good thing was that this loss came for them at this point in the tournament and they will learn a lot from this game, in which they were outplayed. Delhi eventually lost by 59 runs due to which their net run rate also took a massive hit after the mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy took a five-wicket haul.