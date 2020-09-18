Delhi Capitals Could Win IPL 2020 with Its Batting Order: Gavaskar

The new-look Delhi Capitals (DC), with the new name and owners, qualified for the play-offs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after seven years in 2019. Inspired by coach Ricky Ponting and all-round performances, the Shreyas Iyer-led side finished at No. 3 in the points table but were eventually knocked out after losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 2.
DC is one of the only three sides in the league, along with Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are yet to win a title.
According to former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, Delhi has the best chance out of these three to win the 13th edition of the league, scheduled to start from 19 September in the UAE.
“...it has some of the most explosive batsmen in the world. Its bowling attack can also prosper on the slow surfaces of the Emirates, which will get slower as the tournament progresses,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.
According to Gavaskar, irrespective of the result, players like Shreyas Iyer, the captain, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw will learn a lot from coach Ponting.
The Delhi side has retained their core team of Indian players, along with the overseas pace-bowling duo of Kagiso Rabada and Keemo Paul. The already strong Indian core, got a shot in the arm with the additions of batsman Ajinkya Rahane and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after both were let go by their respective franchises, before the auction.
With the recruitment of hard-hitting Shimron Hetmyer, wicketkeeper batsman Alex Carey, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, and fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Daniel Sams, the Delhi side covered all the basics in their team during the IPL and certainly look like a challenging side.
Delhi Capitals play their first game of this season against the Kings XI Punjab, in Dubai, on Sunday, 20 September.
