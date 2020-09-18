Delhi Capitals Could Win IPL 2020 with Its Batting Order: Gavaskar

Delhi Capitals have the best chance out of the three teams, still itching to get their hands on elusive IPL trophy.

The new-look Delhi Capitals (DC), with the new name and owners, qualified for the play-offs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after seven years in 2019. Inspired by coach Ricky Ponting and all-round performances, the Shreyas Iyer-led side finished at No. 3 in the points table but were eventually knocked out after losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 2.

DC is one of the only three sides in the league, along with Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are yet to win a title.

According to former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, Delhi has the best chance out of these three to win the 13th edition of the league, scheduled to start from 19 September in the UAE.

“...it has some of the most explosive batsmen in the world. Its bowling attack can also prosper on the slow surfaces of the Emirates, which will get slower as the tournament progresses,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.